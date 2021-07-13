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Dan Bongino - Ban My Page, Get some Balls Communist Zuckerberg, The Fakebook communists and a clownish “fact-checker” are at war with the truth about COVID
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92 views • July 13, 2021
Thank you Dan Bongino for this video and for having balls of steel.
July 12 2021
https://www.facebook.com/dan.bongino/videos/232841728665039/
Dan Bongino was live.
2 hrs ·
The Fakebook communists, and a clownish “fact-checker” named Ruben Portela Carballeira, are at war with the truth about covid. They’re desperate to have you live in fear. They’re trying to keep you from the truth.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLyWmluw9wP0/
July 12 2021
https://www.facebook.com/dan.bongino/videos/232841728665039/
Dan Bongino was live.
2 hrs ·
The Fakebook communists, and a clownish “fact-checker” named Ruben Portela Carballeira, are at war with the truth about covid. They’re desperate to have you live in fear. They’re trying to keep you from the truth.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLyWmluw9wP0/
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