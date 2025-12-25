BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Born On Time: The Prophecies Fulfilled at the Birth of Jesus
LastChristian
LastChristian
16 followers
1
49 views • 12 hours ago

Born on Time: The Prophecies Fulfilled at the Birth of Jesus Christ is a compelling four-segment biblical teaching that demonstrates, using Scripture alone, that the birth of Jesus was planned, promised, and fulfilled with divine precision. From the first Messianic promise spoken in the Garden of Eden to the supernatural signs surrounding the Nativity, this program reveals how God’s redemptive plan unfolded exactly as foretold.

This episode traces the prophetic lineage of the Messiah through Abraham, Judah, and David, explains the absolute necessity of the virgin birth foretold by Isaiah, and shows why Bethlehem was divinely appointed centuries before Jesus was born. Listeners will hear how God used world empires and political decrees to fulfill prophecy, proving that no ruler or government operates outside His sovereign control.

The program also examines the Star of Bethlehem, the prophetic meaning behind the Magi’s gifts, and King Herod’s fearful response. This clear evidence that the birth of Jesus was not merely a peaceful event, but a direct challenge to the powers of darkness. Every detail, lineage, timing, location, and method, confirms that Jesus Christ is the promised Messiah of Scripture.

This is not tradition.

This is not symbolism.

This is prophecy fulfilled.

Presented from a strict Evangelical, conservative Christian perspective, this broadcast affirms the complete reliability of the Bible and proclaims Jesus Christ as Savior, Messiah, and soon-returning King. The same Christ who came in humility will return in glory, and the Word of God remains true from beginning to end.

For more information or to support our ministry please visit https://www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
seed of the womanmessianic prophecyprophecies fulfilled at the birth of jesus christbirth of jesus prophecynativity prophecyfulfilled prophecy jesusbethlehem prophecy micah 5 2virgin birth isaiah 7 14genesis 3 15 prophecystar of bethlehem prophecymagi gifts meaningshepherds nativity bibledavidic covenant jesusold testament prophecy fulfilledjesus messiah proof
