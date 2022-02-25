THE ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES OF SENSELESS WARS

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
The Covid Berlin Wall fell. Time to get back to normal, right? Well, not so fast. A fight on the other side of the world has generated war fever in the minds of America's political classes. They're already telling American citizens that "sacrifices will have to be made." Is this what Americans need to hear after years of Covid tyranny?