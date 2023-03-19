Golden Spiral Gods Fingerprint Testimony

During the years 2018 and 2019, God lead me thru a number of four journes to Zambia in Africa. Not until the beginning of the year 2023 Has God revealed that He was moving me thru this pattern of the Golden spiral in the midst among wolfs in the valley of shadow and death.





Matthew 10:16

Behold I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye there for wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.





Psalm 23:4

Yea, though I walk through the valley of shadow and death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.





The beginning of the golden spiral is the number 112 and God says in;





Revelation 22:13

I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.





The beginning is 112 and the end is the same;

consider:





Mark 10:13

But many that are first shall be last, and the last first.

This means that the 112 in the endtimes becomes 211. This combination opens the door to heaven. The forth letter daleth in the Hebrew alphabet. 112211 > 11411





John 10:9

I am the door: by me if any man enters in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.





This portal opening is the answear for the worldwide famous 2222 or 222

how: 112 211: 11411 > 41111 > (4)22 (11)2 (11)2 = 2222 or 112 211: (22)2 (11)2 (11)2 = 222

This is the end of the golden spiral for the light and the beginning for the darkness, the shift/the rapture of the bride of Christ.





2 Thessalonians 2:6-12

And now ye know what witholdeth that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.

And then shall the Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:

Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all powers and signs and lying wonders,

And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:

That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

Rev 3:8

I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.











