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12/15/18 #TREASON: Generals Confront MACRON, FIGHT the USA Driving Tax Proposal! #YELLOWJACKETMAGA
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12 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/15/18: French Generals warn Macron that he will be committing treason if he signs the UN Migration Pact. Meanwhile, Canadians plan ongoing Yellow Vest Revolt this weekend and USA Rep. Defazio, (D-OR), veteran socialist and now head of the House Transportation Committee proposed a Vehicle Miles Traveled Tax that will violate the 4th Amendment of the Constitution! #YELLOWVESTMAGA!!
DeFazio presents Vehicle Miles Travelled Tax:
https://www.natso.com/articles/articles/view/rep-defazio-to-propose-vmt-pilot-program
https://www.prisonplanet.com/french-generals-accuse-macron-of-treason-over-un-migration-pact.html
"Leave Means Leave" holds BREXIT Rally today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZynO92uSiI
The new "President of Europe":
https://www.instagram.com/frans__timmermans/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._George%27s_British_International_School
Please go to National Liberty Alliance and learn about your role in securing Freedom in America!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Consider giving your loved ones the gift of Liberty! The new course, Government By Consent, will teach you what YOU can do to take out Republic(s) back from the globalist gangsters!
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV! Wishing you all peace and good will while we navigate the #GREATAWAKENING and take care of ourselves and each other on the way to freedom! Let's go the extra mile to help those in need during the Christmas season and pray that all those in need find relief and care, and that the MAGA team defeats the Deep State by the turn of the New Year! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
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Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
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CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
12/15/18: French Generals warn Macron that he will be committing treason if he signs the UN Migration Pact. Meanwhile, Canadians plan ongoing Yellow Vest Revolt this weekend and USA Rep. Defazio, (D-OR), veteran socialist and now head of the House Transportation Committee proposed a Vehicle Miles Traveled Tax that will violate the 4th Amendment of the Constitution! #YELLOWVESTMAGA!!
DeFazio presents Vehicle Miles Travelled Tax:
https://www.natso.com/articles/articles/view/rep-defazio-to-propose-vmt-pilot-program
https://www.prisonplanet.com/french-generals-accuse-macron-of-treason-over-un-migration-pact.html
"Leave Means Leave" holds BREXIT Rally today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZynO92uSiI
The new "President of Europe":
https://www.instagram.com/frans__timmermans/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._George%27s_British_International_School
Please go to National Liberty Alliance and learn about your role in securing Freedom in America!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Consider giving your loved ones the gift of Liberty! The new course, Government By Consent, will teach you what YOU can do to take out Republic(s) back from the globalist gangsters!
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV! Wishing you all peace and good will while we navigate the #GREATAWAKENING and take care of ourselves and each other on the way to freedom! Let's go the extra mile to help those in need during the Christmas season and pray that all those in need find relief and care, and that the MAGA team defeats the Deep State by the turn of the New Year! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
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