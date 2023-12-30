Your Own Personal Revolution Pt 2: Get Centered

So you've figured out what's going on and what's happening to you and the people around you. For some people, this part isn't going to be very long at all. Others though Blue Pillers, Sheep etc this can be a serious mental and emotional shock. There may well have to be a period of getting yourself and your feelings settled down. It's OK if you need to do this and it's also ok to take the time you need to process what's happened. You also need to keep in mind that this is YOUR personal experience and the expectations of others don't really count here, especially if they're trying to shame you in some way
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.