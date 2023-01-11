2023 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions

The past year has been a tumultuous time in the cannabis industry, with slowdowns in topline sales and uncertainty in the market.





Due to historically large increases in inflation, pricing has been a popular topic of conversation throughout the year. In the cannabis industry however, prices are moving in the opposite direction.

Prices in the US have been decreasing steadily, dropping -13% since November 2021. In Canada, the decrease in price has been less steady, but average item prices in November 2022 are 5% lower than in November 2021.



So what's going to happen in 2023?





"Just because they're early, doesn't mean they're wrong."





