World Economic Forum, CBDCs, and 666

Are there concerns about CBDCs (Central Bank Digitial Currencies)? The Summer meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) was held from June 27-29, 2023 in China. Did WEF speaker and Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad warn of CBDCs could "take us to a pretty dark place'? What did the European Commission say about the future of a digital euro and various protections the same week? Is the tweeted statement, "No one will be able to control how you use your euros" false in the long run according to biblical prophecies, such as Revelation 13:16-18? Is there a real ability to program a CBDC with an expiration date as well as restricting what it could be used to purchase? Has monitoring of purchase transactions been proposed by various European leaders? Does the EU already have a potential enforcement arm of '666'? Has the European Central Bank said that cash was "not fit for the digital economy'? Are we moving more towards a cashless world? Are things really changing towards that? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel discuss these and other matters.





