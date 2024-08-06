© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The guy being arrested because he wrote something offensive on the Facebook.
Well, what can I say, It's evident to see what you can expect from NWO police, they aren’t willing to do proper work of preventing serious crimes but they are willing to arrest people voicing legitimate concerns on social media.