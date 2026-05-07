The Scofield Bible: The Hidden History Evangelicals Were Never Told

The evangelical Christians in the U.S. that support Israel mostly do so from the theology that came about in the late 1800s from the Scofield Bible.

The Scofield Bible is like a Bible Cliff Notes that Christian Zionists use as their reason behind supporting Israel.

What most of them don't know is that the Scofield Bible was funded by Wall Street elites and supported by early Zionists long before the state of Israel ever existed.

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