FULL SHOW: As Dems Crush Average Americans, They Prepare Made-For-TV Hearing To Celebrate Their Hitlarian Takeover Of America Before Disarming Citizens

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The entire Country is watching Biden and the Democrats turn America into a 3rd world country but that is not stopping them from continuing their sham January 6th investigation with their made for TV Hollywood hearings tonight. The man who is leading the GOP nomination for Governor in Michigan is the Democrats latest target, as he just got arrested for being in D.C. on January 6th. Food and gas prices continue to rise at record highs, as now the retail theft extends to food being robbed and now meat is under lock and key. The liberals continue to sexualize and groom kids, and if you can believe it, it is worse than ever.