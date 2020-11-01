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Rocco Galati COVID-19 Injunction Update
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268 views • November 01, 2020
Rocco Galati and VCC President Ted Kuntz with an update on the COVID19 masking injunction, the legal case with VCC and the Constitutional Rights Centre Inc. Date September 26, 2020
Learn about our COVID-19 legal challenge with Rocco here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Visit Rocco's Constitutional Rights Centre here: https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/
Learn about our COVID-19 legal challenge with Rocco here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Visit Rocco's Constitutional Rights Centre here: https://www.constitutionalrightscentre.ca/
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