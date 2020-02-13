© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Told you its coming: not too late though! with David Icke
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • February 13, 2020
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
in this talk we speak about pedophile network, the fake climate change, 5G, Corona, how much time do we have and how we can help wake more people up!!!
we also touch upon israel and its role in the global Agenda, David's new book - the trigger, and more...
David's site - https://www.davidicke.com/
David's network - https://www.ickonic.com/
the trigger - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-trigger-the-explosive-new-book-by-david-icke-available-now/
in this talk we speak about pedophile network, the fake climate change, 5G, Corona, how much time do we have and how we can help wake more people up!!!
we also touch upon israel and its role in the global Agenda, David's new book - the trigger, and more...
David's site - https://www.davidicke.com/
David's network - https://www.ickonic.com/
the trigger - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-trigger-the-explosive-new-book-by-david-icke-available-now/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.