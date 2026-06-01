Washington Judge Upholds Law Allowing Schools to Hide Information From Parents?

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A Washington judge has upheld HB 1296, the controversial parental rights rewrite that critics say allows schools to withhold information from families. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the court ruling, OSPI policies, the federal constitutional battle over parental rights, FERPA conflicts, and the growing fight over who controls decisions involving children in public schools. With a statewide ballot initiative looming in November, this debate is far from over.
#ParentalRights #WashingtonState #HB1296 #SchoolTransparency #ParentsRights #OSPI #EducationNews #LeftCoastNews #GenderIdentity #SchoolPolicies #ConstitutionalRights #FERPA #WashingtonPolitics #SchoolBoards #FamilyRights
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