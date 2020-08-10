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Re-Membering Him | Dr. Myles Munroe
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14 views • August 10, 2020
You can purchase the complete album via the link above. Available in CD, DVD, MP3 and MP4
https://amzn.to/2DMlSfU
Prayer and Fasting Volume 2 Titles:
Disc 1 – Rediscovering The Kingdom Template of Prayer Petition
Disc 2 – The Principle and Power of Praying In The Name of Jesus
Disc 3 – Rediscovering The Prayer Life of Jesus
Disc 4 – Re-Membering Him
Prayer and Fasting is one of the most sought after teaching series by Dr. Munroe. His wisdom on not only why you should fast and pray but also how to fast and pray is life-changing and helps you in your spiritual development. https://amzn.to/2DMlSfU
https://amzn.to/2DMlSfU
Prayer and Fasting Volume 2 Titles:
Disc 1 – Rediscovering The Kingdom Template of Prayer Petition
Disc 2 – The Principle and Power of Praying In The Name of Jesus
Disc 3 – Rediscovering The Prayer Life of Jesus
Disc 4 – Re-Membering Him
Prayer and Fasting is one of the most sought after teaching series by Dr. Munroe. His wisdom on not only why you should fast and pray but also how to fast and pray is life-changing and helps you in your spiritual development. https://amzn.to/2DMlSfU
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