Predictive Programming-How Long Before They Take The Grid Down?

Lots of info bits floating around about the grid being taken down due to a variety of reasons. Is this predictive-programming? Are they telling us to assure they maintain control through the crisis? Grid down could mean deadly exposure/hypothermia risk for some folks, and lack of drinking water and suitable hygiene for many people. Are you prepared? Rest assured, as people across the world wake up that the globalist parasites will destroy everything before they are forced to lose control.

