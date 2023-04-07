Independence Paves The Way To Effective Resistance

Riley Gaines, FEMALE collegiate swimmer, was recently attacked by the gender-dysphoria-victims league. Be watchful of further sparks. There are reports that the 37th aid package to Ukraine includes small arms out of existing US military inventories-they are taking weapons out of OUR soldiers' hands to send to Ukraine to fight the Obama/Nuland/Clinton/Ukraine War against Russia. Easter is the Anglicized word for Ishtar, a babylonian goddess worshipped and associated with fertility. Orgies, eggs and rabbits and sunrise worship were part of Ishtar celebrations. Consider whether it is the best expression of your Christian faith to engage in pagan babylonian religious rites in conjunction with what is ostensibly a commemoration of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection. By contrast, Christ was crucified during the daytime hours before the sunset that commenced Passover. An alternative to worshipping Ishtar is to celebrate the Passover and commemorate Christ's sacrifice and resurrection with a Communion Service. Exchange your Ishtar eggs and chocolate rabbit candies for The Body and The Blood of Christ. The Revelation shows God's command that we resist "even unto death". Pave the way for more effective resistance (against the beast and the nwo) with more independence. Thank you for watching. God bless you.