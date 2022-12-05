Quo Vadis





Dec 5, 2022





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for December 3, 2022.





Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having answered my call in your heart.





My children, I ask you again for true conversion.





Prayer with the heart will be taken to Heaven, so that God hears your requests, your praises, your thanks.





Precious children, many have given themselves to the flattery of the evil one, but be upright, just, charitable, humble and light a blessed candle when you pray to escape the darkness that grips you.





Loving children, I love you with all the love of a Mother and I want you all to be saved.





Dear children, pray for the Church, remember that God is merciful and good and despite what you will see happen, never lose faith and hope.





God wants your good and wants to fill you with graces.





Do not refuse his immense love.





Unfaithful children, I say to you: open your eyes and see also the justice of God fall on this earth.





My faithful children, do not be afraid, be close to God with your heart. Children, pray for America, it will pay dearly for injustices and perverse laws.





Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Our Lady still remembers reading and meditating on the book of the Apocalypse of Saint John the Apostle.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5_uVTTdTu0



