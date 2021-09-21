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Australian Riot Police Morale crumbling as People take Power in Melbourne
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1020 views • September 21, 2021
Melbourne leads the world in standing up to tyranny and police intimidation!
The whole world is watching this!
Freedom over fear!
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Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
The whole world is watching this!
Freedom over fear!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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