Love as Law - pt 2 of 3
Biblical Solution
Published 2 months ago |

Originally released as an audio series in late 2021, this updated video series may be the crowning picture of explaining the simplicity of a literal government built on a foundation of love that could come very soon, should enough people help us share this exciting hope.


For those interested in a follow up series that came on the heels of our initial series "A Government Built on Love", here is the 6-part series called. "The Sky is Blue" that filled in more of the emotionally based details that developed from our better understanding of YHWH's "Government Built on LOVE" as we discovered this long lost hope!:


