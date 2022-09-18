Love as Law - pt 2 of 3

Originally released as an audio series in late 2021, this updated video series may be the crowning picture of explaining the simplicity of a literal government built on a foundation of love that could come very soon, should enough people help us share this exciting hope.





For those interested in a follow up series that came on the heels of our initial series "A Government Built on Love", here is the 6-part series called. "The Sky is Blue" that filled in more of the emotionally based details that developed from our better understanding of YHWH's "Government Built on LOVE" as we discovered this long lost hope!:





The Sky is Blue series: Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/02d4720c-11da-4724-ab2b-3bb27987bff2 Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/29618e44-b75e-4cc2-8669-b2a969c0729c Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/8d88b593-4e9e-4c34-a3a6-a7fd43d34e89 Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/22dc82bd-abdd-4066-a78e-93c98029212c Part 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6ed223ba-e7b4-4a04-90d0-5194ef8b912e Part 6: https://www.brighteon.com/a64e4c26-0e26-4e34-8d75-e17489f50e85









