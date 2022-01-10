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BREAKING!!! General Flynn | Why Is China Developing Mind-Controlling Weapons Via Gene-Editing?
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120 views • January 10, 2022
Why is China developing mind-controlling weapons via gene-editing? Remember When They Said If You Get the Vaccine You Can't Carry the Virus & You Won't Get Sick?
Why Is the United States Printing Copious Amounts of Money?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Learn More About the History of Inflation Today At:
https://bh-pm.com/
Why Is China Developing Mind-Controlling Weapons via Gene-Editing?
https://rumble.com/vrcsz9-its-confirmed-china-developing-mind-controlling-weapons-via-gene-editing-se.html
Why Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on changing YOU through “gene editing?” https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Remember When They Said If You Get the Vaccine You Can't Carry the Virus & You Won't Get Sick? https://rumble.com/vrj5tx-remember-when-they-said-if-you-get-the-vaccine-you-cant-carry-the-virus-and.html
Learn More About the Nefarious Research China Has Been Using to Create Gene-Editing Nano-Technology:
Why Was the Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard Chemist Charles Lieber Found Guilty of All Charges Related to Chinese Research Funding? https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/harvard-chemist-charles-lieber-found-guilty-of-all-charges-related-to-chinese-research-funding/4014984.article?fbclid=IwAR1epZitScrdvvqB4JYmu6tiIQddzWweKVBR_epJHwJ4MTY9SAtczUKpS3c
Why Was Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard University Professor (Charles Lieber) Charged for Failing Disclose That He Was Getting Paid $50,000 Per Month by the Chinese Government? https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Why Did China Choose to Pay the Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard University Professor (Charles Lieber) $50,000 Per Month to Gain Access to His Nano Technology? https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
Why Did China Choose to Pay the Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard University Professor (Charles Lieber) $50,000 Per Month to Gain Access to His Patents for Using 5G Radiation to Vibrate Corona Virus Particles from Preset Nanotubule Containers? (Nanotechnology Can Be Weaponized to Deliver Viruses) - https://stateofthenation.co/?p=60567
Learn More About the Chinese / Communist Invasion At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/chinese-invasion/#scroll-content
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Why Is the United States Printing Copious Amounts of Money?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Learn More About the History of Inflation Today At:
https://bh-pm.com/
Why Is China Developing Mind-Controlling Weapons via Gene-Editing?
https://rumble.com/vrcsz9-its-confirmed-china-developing-mind-controlling-weapons-via-gene-editing-se.html
Why Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on changing YOU through “gene editing?” https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Remember When They Said If You Get the Vaccine You Can't Carry the Virus & You Won't Get Sick? https://rumble.com/vrj5tx-remember-when-they-said-if-you-get-the-vaccine-you-cant-carry-the-virus-and.html
Learn More About the Nefarious Research China Has Been Using to Create Gene-Editing Nano-Technology:
Why Was the Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard Chemist Charles Lieber Found Guilty of All Charges Related to Chinese Research Funding? https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/harvard-chemist-charles-lieber-found-guilty-of-all-charges-related-to-chinese-research-funding/4014984.article?fbclid=IwAR1epZitScrdvvqB4JYmu6tiIQddzWweKVBR_epJHwJ4MTY9SAtczUKpS3c
Why Was Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard University Professor (Charles Lieber) Charged for Failing Disclose That He Was Getting Paid $50,000 Per Month by the Chinese Government? https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Why Did China Choose to Pay the Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard University Professor (Charles Lieber) $50,000 Per Month to Gain Access to His Nano Technology? https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
Why Did China Choose to Pay the Renowned Nanotechnology Researcher & Harvard University Professor (Charles Lieber) $50,000 Per Month to Gain Access to His Patents for Using 5G Radiation to Vibrate Corona Virus Particles from Preset Nanotubule Containers? (Nanotechnology Can Be Weaponized to Deliver Viruses) - https://stateofthenation.co/?p=60567
Learn More About the Chinese / Communist Invasion At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/chinese-invasion/#scroll-content
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
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