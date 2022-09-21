【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 Miles Guo Warned the Whole World in 2017，About the Political Motivation of Putin and Xi，but the US and Europe Did Not Pay More Attention to It

https://gnews.org/post/p1nzec540
Miles Guo warned the whole world in 2017，about the political motivation of Putin and Xi，but the US and Europe did not pay more attention to it. People have witnessed how my family and our whistleblowers have been persecuted by the hidden CCP forces from different counties
