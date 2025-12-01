BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Slow Crush - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2139
digitaltourbus
23 views • 1 day ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the shoegaze band, Slow Crush, while on their US & Canada 2025 tour with Faetooth, Flooding, Pure Hex, and Nevermind. Slow Crush is currently supporting their newest album, Thirst.


Film Date - September 12, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


Facebook - https://facebook.com/slowcrushband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/slowcrushband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/slowcrushband


Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


00:00 Intro

00:38 Skip Intro

01:07 Driver's Area

05:58 Middle of the Van

11:22 Back of the Van

12:30 Trailer


Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


digital tour busbus invadersshoegaze bandpure noise recordsslow crushslow crush digital tour busslow crush bus invadersslow crush tour bustour bus slow crushslow crush interviewinterview slow crushslow crush bandband slow crushslow crush musicmusic slow crushisa hollidayjelle ronsmansfrederik meeuwisnic plackleslow crush shoegazeshowgazeshoegaze musicslow crush pure noise recordsslow crush noise poppure noise
00:00Intro

00:38Skip Intro

01:07Driver's Area

05:58Middle of the Van

11:22Back of the Van

12:30Trailer

