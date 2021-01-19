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TEXANS WANT SECESSION ON THE BALLOT
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186 views • January 19, 2021
In a development that should come as a shock to no one, the idea of peacefully separating or detaching from the Washington DC managed Orwellian freakshow that is the federal government is picking up steam across the country...
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Article discussed: https://www.insider.com/a-texas-lawmaker-wants-texit-secession-on-the-ballot-2021-1
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Article discussed: https://www.insider.com/a-texas-lawmaker-wants-texit-secession-on-the-ballot-2021-1
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