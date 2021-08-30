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WtF's Evening Report 08-30-2021 France & Germany Protest In Unity... The US Sleeps
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50 views • August 30, 2021
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Whether protests work or not is anyone's guess. The fact of the matter is it is showing unity among the masses and that is a good thing! The United States it seems just cannot wake up, maybe we have just not lost enough yet...
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/protest-against-mandatory-vaxxing-turns-violent-greece-47-detained?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://twitter.com/GaryParrishCBS/status/1432036908704616456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1432036908704616456%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fprotest-against-mandatory-vaxxing-turns-violent-greece-47-detained%3Futm_source%3Dfeedburnerutm_medium%3Dfeedutm_campaign%3DFeed3Azerohedge2Ffeed28zerohedge-onalongenoughtimeline2Cthesurvivalrateforeveryonedropstozero29
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/food-supply-chain-is-destroyed-prepare-now-stock-up-if-you-can
Whether protests work or not is anyone's guess. The fact of the matter is it is showing unity among the masses and that is a good thing! The United States it seems just cannot wake up, maybe we have just not lost enough yet...
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/protest-against-mandatory-vaxxing-turns-violent-greece-47-detained?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://twitter.com/GaryParrishCBS/status/1432036908704616456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1432036908704616456%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fprotest-against-mandatory-vaxxing-turns-violent-greece-47-detained%3Futm_source%3Dfeedburnerutm_medium%3Dfeedutm_campaign%3DFeed3Azerohedge2Ffeed28zerohedge-onalongenoughtimeline2Cthesurvivalrateforeveryonedropstozero29
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/food-supply-chain-is-destroyed-prepare-now-stock-up-if-you-can
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