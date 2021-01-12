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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (Jan. 11, 2021)
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92 views • January 12, 2021
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss controversial topics such as election 2020. Biden communist coup and Trump countercoup, Washington DC rally and "storming" of the Capitol, Global/Great Reset, info wars/counterpropaganda/fake news media, and more news, politics, current events.
Recorded: Jan. 11, 2021
*** America is NOT a corporation. Don't believe the disinfo/enemy propaganda! Corporations are not "republican forms of govt." See US Const. Art. IV, sect. 4
The United States is a Corporation - MYTH
http://factmyth.com/factoids/the-united-states-is-a-corporation/?fbclid=IwAR3L7RBcEU_GzJ2dk-H_Uf8_c4hu7HhAyvP-uoMu2QytqBvPAEviDbYo68E
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
Recorded: Jan. 11, 2021
*** America is NOT a corporation. Don't believe the disinfo/enemy propaganda! Corporations are not "republican forms of govt." See US Const. Art. IV, sect. 4
The United States is a Corporation - MYTH
http://factmyth.com/factoids/the-united-states-is-a-corporation/?fbclid=IwAR3L7RBcEU_GzJ2dk-H_Uf8_c4hu7HhAyvP-uoMu2QytqBvPAEviDbYo68E
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
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