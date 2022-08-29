Miles Guo: The fellow fighter who spoke in the audio played on my live broadcast on August 24 will one day come forward and tell everyone why he came out to expose the CCP

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8/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The fellow fighter who spoke in the audio played on my live broadcast on August 24 will one day come forward and tell everyone why he came out to expose the CCP. This fellow fighter as well as a person of the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection who handled the case will expose all the truths and facts