Great Reset | "Countries Will Begin Negotiations On a Zero Draft of a New Pandemic Accord, Grounded In International Law." - Tedros (Director general of the World Health Organization) + "COVID Makes Surveillance Go Under the Skin." - Harari



ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/