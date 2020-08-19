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Dr. Carrie Madej 2020 0818 - Human 2.0 A Wake-Up Call To The World
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856 views • August 19, 2020
Subjects Mentioned In The Video:
- Luciferase gene-loaded CS-Qdots as self-illuminating probes for specific hepatoma imaging https://rsc.li/3kRm66q
- Why “Operation Warp Speed” Could Be Deadly https://bit.ly/2E5ok1A
- Spiro - Mandatory Vaccines is already law! https://bit.ly/318GTdM
- Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread https://bit.ly/3h96FV6
- Bill Gates predicts 700,000 victims from corona vaccination https://bit.ly/3iQgjfJ
- Moderna’s Mysterious Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery System https://bit.ly/34cSXwH
- Gene Drive Files Expose Leading Role of US Military in Gene Drive Development. https://bit.ly/2E5vXoJ
- ‘Gene drive’ research to fight diseases can proceed cautiously, U.N. group decides https://wapo.st/2Q5dmLN
- Bill Gates wants to WHAT??! Depopulation Through Vaccines and Healthcare??! https://bit.ly/319LPPV
- Bill Gates caught on video admitting vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER. https://bit.ly/349mGql
- BILL GATES | NO CHOICE | VACCINATE THE ENTIRE PLANET https://bit.ly/316nL0a
- Bill Gates Predicted Corona Virus on Tedx https://bit.ly/3j6ijRh
- INOVIO's COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800 Demonstrates Robust Neutralizing Antibody and T Cell Immune Responses in Preclinical Models https://bit.ly/3aA1Amc
- What you always needed to know about electroporation based DNA vaccines https://bit.ly/34cqCq9
- AstraZeneca to be exempt from coronavirus-vaccine liability claims in most countries https://tgam.ca/2EfTvHi
- 20 Things You Didn’t Know About... DNA https://bit.ly/34jZ56a
- Gene-editing, Moderna, and transhumanism https://bit.ly/3iOxUV6
- A nanomaterial path forward for COVID-19 vaccine development https://bit.ly/3iUOMcZ
- RNA virus vectors: Where are we and where do we need to go? https://bit.ly/3hnRXK5
- Opinion: This potential coronavirus vaccine could be as easy as sticking on a bandage https://on.mktw.net/3g80100
- Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense https://bit.ly/2YfkXMn
- Quantum Dots Deliver Vaccines and Invisibly Encode Vaccination History in Skin https://bit.ly/2YvfFwz
- Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system https://bit.ly/31YbUjO
- Scientists Propose ‘Tattoos’ To Solve Vaccination Issues https://bit.ly/2YgGggF
- Introduction to Transfection https://bit.ly/3hbxbgw
- Injectable Body Sensors Take Personal Chemistry to a Cell Phone Closer to Reality https://bit.ly/3hfxxCM
- Transhumanism And The Future Of Humanity: 7 Ways The World Will Change By 2030 https://bit.ly/2Ei0say
- A nanomaterial path forward for COVID-19 vaccine development https://bit.ly/324qaHZ
- Invisible Ink Could Reveal whether Kids Have Been Vaccinated https://bit.ly/34dbHfF
- Biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches record vaccination https://bit.ly/3aOKMbn
- DoD Funding Vaccine, Therapy Delivery Device https://bit.ly/2Q4ey1U
Dr. Carrie Madej
- Twitter https://twitter.com/drmadej
- YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
- Luciferase gene-loaded CS-Qdots as self-illuminating probes for specific hepatoma imaging https://rsc.li/3kRm66q
- Why “Operation Warp Speed” Could Be Deadly https://bit.ly/2E5ok1A
- Spiro - Mandatory Vaccines is already law! https://bit.ly/318GTdM
- Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread https://bit.ly/3h96FV6
- Bill Gates predicts 700,000 victims from corona vaccination https://bit.ly/3iQgjfJ
- Moderna’s Mysterious Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery System https://bit.ly/34cSXwH
- Gene Drive Files Expose Leading Role of US Military in Gene Drive Development. https://bit.ly/2E5vXoJ
- ‘Gene drive’ research to fight diseases can proceed cautiously, U.N. group decides https://wapo.st/2Q5dmLN
- Bill Gates wants to WHAT??! Depopulation Through Vaccines and Healthcare??! https://bit.ly/319LPPV
- Bill Gates caught on video admitting vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER. https://bit.ly/349mGql
- BILL GATES | NO CHOICE | VACCINATE THE ENTIRE PLANET https://bit.ly/316nL0a
- Bill Gates Predicted Corona Virus on Tedx https://bit.ly/3j6ijRh
- INOVIO's COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800 Demonstrates Robust Neutralizing Antibody and T Cell Immune Responses in Preclinical Models https://bit.ly/3aA1Amc
- What you always needed to know about electroporation based DNA vaccines https://bit.ly/34cqCq9
- AstraZeneca to be exempt from coronavirus-vaccine liability claims in most countries https://tgam.ca/2EfTvHi
- 20 Things You Didn’t Know About... DNA https://bit.ly/34jZ56a
- Gene-editing, Moderna, and transhumanism https://bit.ly/3iOxUV6
- A nanomaterial path forward for COVID-19 vaccine development https://bit.ly/3iUOMcZ
- RNA virus vectors: Where are we and where do we need to go? https://bit.ly/3hnRXK5
- Opinion: This potential coronavirus vaccine could be as easy as sticking on a bandage https://on.mktw.net/3g80100
- Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense https://bit.ly/2YfkXMn
- Quantum Dots Deliver Vaccines and Invisibly Encode Vaccination History in Skin https://bit.ly/2YvfFwz
- Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system https://bit.ly/31YbUjO
- Scientists Propose ‘Tattoos’ To Solve Vaccination Issues https://bit.ly/2YgGggF
- Introduction to Transfection https://bit.ly/3hbxbgw
- Injectable Body Sensors Take Personal Chemistry to a Cell Phone Closer to Reality https://bit.ly/3hfxxCM
- Transhumanism And The Future Of Humanity: 7 Ways The World Will Change By 2030 https://bit.ly/2Ei0say
- A nanomaterial path forward for COVID-19 vaccine development https://bit.ly/324qaHZ
- Invisible Ink Could Reveal whether Kids Have Been Vaccinated https://bit.ly/34dbHfF
- Biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches record vaccination https://bit.ly/3aOKMbn
- DoD Funding Vaccine, Therapy Delivery Device https://bit.ly/2Q4ey1U
Dr. Carrie Madej
- Twitter https://twitter.com/drmadej
- YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
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