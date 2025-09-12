My Likeness By...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this prophetic message, the Lord outlines 9 processes of developing into His likeness, and we must WELCOME it. He emphatically states that "No one is entering (His Eternal Kingdom) in the likes and image of anything of this world." No one has arrived; everyone must continue in the purification process. In fact, the oven temperature is increasing.