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Proficient Labor Or Absurd Daydreams - Proverbs 28:19 (NIV)
19 Those who work their land will have abundant food,
but those who chase fantasies will have their fill of poverty.
Proverbs Club Commentary
To prosper, work effectively at what you do best.
Chasing rainbows rarely yields a pot of gold.
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