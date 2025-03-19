Acts Of The Apostles Part #5-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 18 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: In Acts 5 & 6, events continue to unfold for Peter, James and John and the rest of the Church, lots going on. Tonight we will see the apostles paying a price for their boldness, and the calling out of a fiery young believer by the name of Stephen who preaches a sermon that literally brings down the house, a house that won’t be restored until the Second Advent.