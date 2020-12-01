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The David Knight Show (1December20 Full Show)
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63 views • December 01, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden’s fragility is portrayed by sycophants in press as “performative vigor”.
— 00:04:28 Scott Atlas is gone. Wasn’t it Fauci & Birx that were going to be fired? Maybe Atlas was the window dressing for the Trump White House
— 00:13:52 Rand takes on Fauci who finally admits schools are NOT spreading. But Fauci says its too soon to know if natural antibodies from your immune system last while pushing vaccines after only 2 months of “testing”
— 00:31:38 NY bar declares itself an “autonomous zone” to stay open and nurse attacked by social media mob & suspended for talking about not wearing mask
— 00:41:42 Welsh pubs allowed to open but alcohol sales banned. Aren’t we washing our hands in alcohol? What about oxygen on planes vs masks?
— 00:50:46 Small town mayor shuts down Governor’s mandates — the path to liberty is local with officials who understand what this is REALLY about
— 01:03:49 Biden’s plans to shut down food supply are being trumpeted by USA Today as NM Gov denies creating a food crises by shutting down grocery stores. Here’s the evidence of the crisis…
— 01:13:28 Many races for US Congress are STILL not settled and at least one was obviously stolen.
— 01:22:57 Yes, Thomas Massie was right — stimulus checks WERE sent to foreigners in foreign countries admits NPR
— 01:27 American Indians balk at being “human guinea pigs” for vaccines. Been there, done that. The GreatReset is a high tech version of 19th century Indian reservations
— 01:36:53 INTERVIEW: Author Glenn Sunshine’s book “Slaying Leviathan - Limited Government and Resistance in the Christian Tradition”, canonpress.com. How have Christian beliefs shaped Western civilization, our view of human rights and government? How can we rebuild the collapsing civilizations of the West now?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Biden’s fragility is portrayed by sycophants in press as “performative vigor”.
— 00:04:28 Scott Atlas is gone. Wasn’t it Fauci & Birx that were going to be fired? Maybe Atlas was the window dressing for the Trump White House
— 00:13:52 Rand takes on Fauci who finally admits schools are NOT spreading. But Fauci says its too soon to know if natural antibodies from your immune system last while pushing vaccines after only 2 months of “testing”
— 00:31:38 NY bar declares itself an “autonomous zone” to stay open and nurse attacked by social media mob & suspended for talking about not wearing mask
— 00:41:42 Welsh pubs allowed to open but alcohol sales banned. Aren’t we washing our hands in alcohol? What about oxygen on planes vs masks?
— 00:50:46 Small town mayor shuts down Governor’s mandates — the path to liberty is local with officials who understand what this is REALLY about
— 01:03:49 Biden’s plans to shut down food supply are being trumpeted by USA Today as NM Gov denies creating a food crises by shutting down grocery stores. Here’s the evidence of the crisis…
— 01:13:28 Many races for US Congress are STILL not settled and at least one was obviously stolen.
— 01:22:57 Yes, Thomas Massie was right — stimulus checks WERE sent to foreigners in foreign countries admits NPR
— 01:27 American Indians balk at being “human guinea pigs” for vaccines. Been there, done that. The GreatReset is a high tech version of 19th century Indian reservations
— 01:36:53 INTERVIEW: Author Glenn Sunshine’s book “Slaying Leviathan - Limited Government and Resistance in the Christian Tradition”, canonpress.com. How have Christian beliefs shaped Western civilization, our view of human rights and government? How can we rebuild the collapsing civilizations of the West now?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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