WHY FENTANYL 💊 IS INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxyyvW_fcqw


Thumbnail: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/fentanyl-science-potent-deadly-1.3760244


Check out Brilliant and get 20% off!! https://www.brilliant.org/IHA/


____


Why Fentanyl Is So Incredibly Dangerous


____


Resources for Help


SAMSHA National Helpline

1-800-662-4357

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline


CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/featured-topics/treatment-recovery.html


U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/treatment/index.html


____


In this video, Justin from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses what opioids, and more specifically fentanyl does to the body.


____


____


References


Pain

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5573040/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3349479/

https://www.jpain.org/article/S1082-3174(96)80026-2/fulltext

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4501501/


Opioids

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4590096/#:~:text=Opioid%20agonists%20bind%20to%20G,agonist%20manner%20to%20elicit%20analgesia.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK470415/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK546642/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4590096/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3799236/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4482114/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2628209/


Fentanyl

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-21262-9

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6264977/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK555968/


____


Video Timeline


00:00 - 01:25 Intro

01:26 - 01:36 Resources for Help

01:37 - 02:12 Opiates vs Opioids

02:13 - 03:02 Endogenous vs Exogenous Opioids

03:03 - 06:27 The Pain Pathway

06:28 - 07:34 The Synapse

07:35 - 11:13 Opioid Receptors

11:14 - 12:27 Fentanyl

12:28 - 14:00 Overdose

14:01 - 15:03 Withdrawal

15:04 - 16:35 Justin's Perspective

16:36 - 19:45 Understanding Your Surroundings


____


Audio Credit: https://www.bensound.com

Video Editor: Ashley Bigbie


____


