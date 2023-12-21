WHY FENTANYL 💊 IS INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxyyvW_fcqw
____
Why Fentanyl Is So Incredibly Dangerous
____
Resources for Help
SAMSHA National Helpline
1-800-662-4357
https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/featured-topics/treatment-recovery.html
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/treatment/index.html
____
In this video, Justin from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses what opioids, and more specifically fentanyl does to the body.
____
____
References
Pain
Opioids
Fentanyl
____
Video Timeline
00:00 - 01:25 Intro
01:26 - 01:36 Resources for Help
01:37 - 02:12 Opiates vs Opioids
02:13 - 03:02 Endogenous vs Exogenous Opioids
03:03 - 06:27 The Pain Pathway
06:28 - 07:34 The Synapse
07:35 - 11:13 Opioid Receptors
11:14 - 12:27 Fentanyl
12:28 - 14:00 Overdose
14:01 - 15:03 Withdrawal
15:04 - 16:35 Justin's Perspective
16:36 - 19:45 Understanding Your Surroundings
____
Audio Credit: https://www.bensound.com
Video Editor: Ashley Bigbie
____
