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Covaids Zombie Alien Apocalypse: How It Started… How It’s Going
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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410 views • July 31, 2023

It started with vilified bats & rats from Chyna, and pseudo TikTok doctors with small pricks. Now, the sheep are lining up for the slaughter, if the Zombies don’t get them first. 


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***** Sources for this video *****


"Non Conformist Series: Freedom Begins At Home" (https://anarchapulco.com/freedom/)


Jones Plantation Screening:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jones-plantation-online-screening-launch-party-tickets-676070494047


Intro vid: Boulevard Of Zombie Screams (Green Day Parody): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eraa2TASC54


Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking and appeared unwell at a GOP press conference: https://t.me/c/1264095585/32356


90 year old Dianne Feinstein is told to "just say aye" at vote on the defense appropriations bill. Do you think we’re ready for term limits yet?: https://t.me/c/1264095585/32353


HANDLERS: https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1683843854028484609?s=20


Mind Control:

https://twitter.com/JasonBerger123/status/1684619023630094337?s=20 


LOL you can't make this up... they decided not to do their planned power outage on July 26 because heat was causing power outages https://home.army.mil/riley/about/Black-Start-Exercise


Largest US Power Grid Declares Emergency Alert Amid Scorching Heat: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/largest-us-grid-declares-emergency-alert-amid-scorching-heat


Greta Thunberg mocking you all: https://t.me/c/1264095585/32352


Dr. Chris Allen Shoemaker: https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1684233024815218688?s=20


@ML_Panama Please watch whole thing and make some notes for me but we definitely want to include what is said around 3min mark in next vid https://twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1684182023093596161?s=20


5 Reasons you got lucky if nothing has happened after you took the Jab:

https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1682419371069657089?s=20


Leo Admits Ireland Fudged the numbers on CV:

https://twitter.com/mullally_elaine/status/1682309520591134720?s=20


How can I wake up my friends and family part 1 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1683215561373761543


Wake up Fam and Friends Part 2

https://twitter.com/i/status/1560513341063405568


Keywords
chinapandemictiktokgretacovid
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