Harry Potter, Wizards, Witches, Halloween and the Bible

In this video we discuss whether the Harry Potter books and movies should be read or watched by those that call themselves Christian or are of the elect of God.
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.