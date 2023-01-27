Silent War Ep. 6290: Elon's Jab, Pfizer Busted Mutating Viruses, Biden's Felonies, JewTifa, Ukraine

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Liposomal Vitamin C , All CarbonShield60 Products are 15% off (while supplies last).✅ https://redpillliving.com/OnSaleNow





Biden COMMITTED FELONIES by Taking Possession of Classified Top Secret Documents “Whether or Not They Were Passed on to a Foreign Entity”.





Elon Musk Admits “I Felt Like I Was Dying” After Taking Second Experimental mRNA Vaccine Shot – And His Cousin Had Serious Case of Myocarditis.





LA Teenager Is Murdered After Serving Light Sentence For Running Over A Mom And Baby.





George Soros Urged Use Of Eastern European Soldiers To "Reduce The Risk Of Body-Bags For NATO Countries" In 'New World Order' Article.





SMOKING GUN: Did Hunter Biden Receive Classified Information on Ukraine From Joe Biden – Then Email the Top-Secret Info to Business Partner Devon Archer?





Charlie Kirk Says Christians Who Don't Love Israel Don't Love The Bible, Demands American Churches Support Israel - with my response, Jews Hate God, God Hates Jews - The word Jew never appeared in original manuscripts.





RAY EPPS !! Never-Before-Seen Leaked VIDEO of RAY EPPS Breach! Is the Government Doctoring Video to COVER FOR EPPS & Incriminate the Proud Boys at their Show Trial? THIS IS PART OF THE 14,000 Hours the Government Is Hiding! MUST SEE!!





Tractor Supply Chicken Feed Reportedly Causing Egglaying to Stop, Board has Ties to WEF, Jeffrey Epstein.





Las Vegas Judge Commits Suicide(??) After Facing Ethics Probe For Demanding An Investigation Into Alleged Sex Trafficking Ring.





"Directed Evolution"? Pfizer R&D Exec Says Covid-19 Created In Wuhan, Is 'Cash Cow' For Company.





Your Tax Dollars at Work: Ukrainian Officials Blew $100 Billion in US Uniparty Dollars on Sports Cars, Mansions, Luxury Vacations, etc.





‘Revenge’ Riot Erupts in Atlanta: Antifa Militants Destroy Businesses, Light Cop Car on Fire After Fellow Comrade Killed By Police.





Police Arrest 6 After Fiery Atlanta Riots, Mayor Confirms Antifa Used Explosives.





Local Reporter Calls Riot in Atlanta “Largely Peaceful Protest” as Police Cruiser Goes up in Flames in the Background.





