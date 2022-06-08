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YEAR AFTER DECRIMINALIZATION OF HARD DRUG USE IN OREGON, OVERDOSE UP 700% DEATH UP 120%
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30 views • June 08, 2022
Stop me if you’ve heard this one, “let’s reduce the consequences for bad behavior to reduce the bad behavior and then when it inevitably produces more bad behavior, not less, let’s scratch our heads and look dumbfounded.” Only the truly evil would even propose this lunacy and only the truly naive and/or delusional would follow it believing it to be an effective mitigation tactic against harmful behavior. To all of you thinking with your heart, you are merely useful idiots to the global elites who believe themselves preordained to govern over you. You are little more than ants assigned a vocation at birth and expected to work until your last days in service of a queen or king respectively. These self proclaimed “chosen ones” need you scared, so they feed you a constant supply of calamity, they need you pacified, so they decriminalize poison, and they need you obedient, so they over sexualize our culture and encourage debauchery to make you slaves to hedonism. As long as we carry their loads, they could care less how many of us fall into madness. As long as they can purchase another jet, they don’t care how many of us kill each other. And, as long as they can rape children, they don’t care if the world burns.
https://www.westernjournal.com/state-officials-admit-drug-decriminalization-massive-failure-overdoses-increasing-drastic-rates/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/YEAR-AFTER-DECRIMINALIZATION-OF-HARD-DRUG-USE-IN-OREGON--OVERDOSE-UP-700-DEATH-UP-120-e1jm1co
https://www.westernjournal.com/state-officials-admit-drug-decriminalization-massive-failure-overdoses-increasing-drastic-rates/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/YEAR-AFTER-DECRIMINALIZATION-OF-HARD-DRUG-USE-IN-OREGON--OVERDOSE-UP-700-DEATH-UP-120-e1jm1co
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