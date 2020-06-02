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ENDGAME - BLUEPRINT FOR GLOBAL ENSLAVEMENT - HQ FULL LENGTH VERSION
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77 views • June 02, 2020
EndGame - Blueprint For Global Enslavement
This is a backup because it was censored/removed by YouTube.
One of the most important videos you will ever watch, because you are in it.
If you can handle the truth, you will never be the same.
But if watching this does not open your eyes to realize the truths hidden from us all, you're simply choosing to ignore it, and on the contrary to eventually pay a terrible price.
Watch this from beginning to end, more than once if necessary, to overcome any initial shock, and overwhelmed with facts you couldn't imagine are real. Then please share it with everyone you care about.
Educate yourself. Do not allow fear to govern your Life; but by learning the truths and facts which will empower you instead.
One excerpt and timely example:
"Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable. And any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible." Bertrand Russell (1953)
Download a copy to share https://mega.nz/file/zywHgSIC#CWo1ftjQw9kdHUmzCV0CdsR0EDQzpZhWw3bcrjWKl7I
This is a backup because it was censored/removed by YouTube.
One of the most important videos you will ever watch, because you are in it.
If you can handle the truth, you will never be the same.
But if watching this does not open your eyes to realize the truths hidden from us all, you're simply choosing to ignore it, and on the contrary to eventually pay a terrible price.
Watch this from beginning to end, more than once if necessary, to overcome any initial shock, and overwhelmed with facts you couldn't imagine are real. Then please share it with everyone you care about.
Educate yourself. Do not allow fear to govern your Life; but by learning the truths and facts which will empower you instead.
One excerpt and timely example:
"Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable. And any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible." Bertrand Russell (1953)
Download a copy to share https://mega.nz/file/zywHgSIC#CWo1ftjQw9kdHUmzCV0CdsR0EDQzpZhWw3bcrjWKl7I
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