Before genetic diseases there was just natural biology!

I'm Judy A. Mikovitz, PhD, Professor Mikovits. Before 1980 really, and even before 1990, you would never call a PhD a Doctor. That was an insult. A doctor practices what we discover. So my PhD in 1992 is in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. That followed 12 years, starting June 10, 1980 at the National Cancer Institute at Fort Detrick, right out of the University of Virginia, where I'm told, they didn't even have a biochemistry program. They had chemistry, a Bachelor of Arts, because it wasn't a science! Arts, in chemistry, with a specialization in biology, and at that time, it was just natural biology, plants, botany. There were essentially no genetic diseases.
Dr Judy MIkovits, PhD - 08/30/2024
