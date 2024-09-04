BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Before genetic diseases there was just natural biology!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
944 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

I'm Judy A. Mikovitz, PhD, Professor Mikovits. Before 1980 really, and even before 1990, you would never call a PhD a Doctor. That was an insult. A doctor practices what we discover. So my PhD in 1992 is in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. That followed 12 years, starting June 10, 1980 at the National Cancer Institute at Fort Detrick, right out of the University of Virginia, where I'm told, they didn't even have a biochemistry program. They had chemistry, a Bachelor of Arts, because it wasn't a science! Arts, in chemistry, with a specialization in biology, and at that time, it was just natural biology, plants, botany. There were essentially no genetic diseases.

Dr Judy MIkovits, PhD - 08/30/2024

Inspectorwebb Podcast Ep # 136: https://rumble.com/v5d0uai-ep-136-friday-night-livew-w-dr-judy-mikovits-66-days-until-the-most-importa.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthfaithbiographymikovitsgodwinsuniversity of virginiafort derrick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy