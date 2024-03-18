DAN MOHLER - BECOMING LOVE

One of my favourite sermons ever. A lot of people think Following Jesus means accepting Christ as Saviour and that's it. That's actually only the BEGINNING. We are meant to CONTINUE to Walk in the [Holy] Spirit and learn to love like He loved. This is how you will know the True Followers of Jesus, those who will Become Love. Watch out for anyone that harbors hate or unforgiveness in their heart towards ANYBODY, and teaches others so. These are deceivers and liars.

John 13: 34-35

34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.

35 By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.

1 John 2: 4-6

4 He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.

5 But whoso keepeth his word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in him.

6 He that saith he abideth in him ought himself also so to walk, even as he walked.