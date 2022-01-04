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GRAPHIC! VAXED PEOPLES HEADS EXPLODING AND COMBUSTING UPON THE TURNING UP OF 5G IN ISRAEL
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1179 views • January 04, 2022
I have included a link to Earth Changers College, it is well worth taking a look and reading the comment: https://earthchanges.ning.com/forum/topics/heads-are-exploding-and-combusting-of-vaxxed-people-in-fully
Here is the comment: All it takes for this to happen, is to have a 5G transmitter (think 5G Cell Phone) and have it transmit on 60 GIGS, and you'll drop in your tracks, just like those Israelis did. It's already been tested In Wuhan, China and in Milan, Italy ( both fully wired "showplace"cities, for 5G) ......and now in Israel. No doubt about it folks. This technology works! Do you have the graphene oxide super conductor pumping around in your body, from being fully vaxxed? It has a tendency to deposit in fat cells. Hint: your brain is made up of mostly FAT! Get the connection, yet? Better read up on how to build a Faraday Cage.... Fat people, watch out! By Jim Haas
From HerbalGurl
I have not verified this but if it is true it would not surprise me. I found this on the Connect The Dots Channel. Wow.
Here is the comment: All it takes for this to happen, is to have a 5G transmitter (think 5G Cell Phone) and have it transmit on 60 GIGS, and you'll drop in your tracks, just like those Israelis did. It's already been tested In Wuhan, China and in Milan, Italy ( both fully wired "showplace"cities, for 5G) ......and now in Israel. No doubt about it folks. This technology works! Do you have the graphene oxide super conductor pumping around in your body, from being fully vaxxed? It has a tendency to deposit in fat cells. Hint: your brain is made up of mostly FAT! Get the connection, yet? Better read up on how to build a Faraday Cage.... Fat people, watch out! By Jim Haas
From HerbalGurl
I have not verified this but if it is true it would not surprise me. I found this on the Connect The Dots Channel. Wow.
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