BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scott McKay on Spiritual Ascension, the Matrix, and Fifth-Generation Warfare
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
59 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 20 hours ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-patriot-street-fighters-journey-through-war-awakening-and-the-golden-age-scott-mckay/


In this gripping segment of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers and Scott McKay pull back the curtain on the unseen battles shaping our world. Scott dives deep into the nature of the war we’re fighting—one not of tanks and trenches, but of information, consciousness, and spiritual awakening.


Key topics explored:


The Illusion of Reality: Scott explains how humanity is trapped in a controlled matrix, and why we’re now breaking free.


Spiritual Beings in a Human Experience: A paradigm-shifting discussion on our true multidimensional nature and the path to higher consciousness.


Fifth-Generation Warfare: How the battle is fought through deception, timelines, and "central casting"—unmasking who’s really in control.


The Great Awakening: Why prayer alone isn’t enough to stop child trafficking and satanic ritual abuse—action and awareness are critical.


A mind-expanding conversation for truth-seekers ready to understand the deeper layers of the global shift. Tune in to uncover why this war is unlike any other—and how you can rise above it.


Subscribe for more at JohnMichaelChambers.com


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
child traffickingparadigm shiftgreat awakeningsatanic ritual abuseinformation wartruth movementspiritual awakeningcosmic consciousnessjohn michael chambersglobal shiftscott mckayconsciousness shiftawakening processcentral castingtruth-seekershidden battlesconversations of consequencefifth-generation warfarematrix controlmultidimensional realitydeception unmaskedprayer and actionreality illusionmetaphysical warenlightenment journey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy