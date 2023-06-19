Is Your Bank Account at Risk? The Next Stage of the Crisis Revealed! ft. Peter St Onge

In this video, Peter warns about the looming threat of freezing bank accounts to save failing banks. The Treasury and Federal Reserve may resort to drastic measures as money flows out of deposits and into money markets. Furthermore, Peter explains how regulators might bring back bank frictions, making it difficult to access your own money.
