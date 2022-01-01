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KLAUS SCHWAB AND THE FOURTH REICH - Podcast Link In Description
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103 views • January 01, 2022
Michael McKibben of Leader Technologies and his group of researchers have done a DEEP dive into the history and the lineage of the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab. He shares their shocking discoveries in this audio, with AIM4Truth’s Douglas Gabriel.
Listen to the podcast DEEP Dive results here: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
Klaus Schwab was born in Nazi Germany in 1938. His Jewish mother fled the country, forced to abandon her year-old son with Klaus’ father, whose family businesses were Nazi collaborators.
Over the course of Schwab’s life, he has ingratiated himself to the royal houses of the Holy Roman Empire, with the goal of consolidating Europe – and now the world – under the control of their Swiss bankers, aka “the Gnomes of Basel”.
Excellent background information on those who would would enslave you and the entire planet – do not miss this!
Listen to the podcast DEEP Dive results here: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
Klaus Schwab was born in Nazi Germany in 1938. His Jewish mother fled the country, forced to abandon her year-old son with Klaus’ father, whose family businesses were Nazi collaborators.
Over the course of Schwab’s life, he has ingratiated himself to the royal houses of the Holy Roman Empire, with the goal of consolidating Europe – and now the world – under the control of their Swiss bankers, aka “the Gnomes of Basel”.
Excellent background information on those who would would enslave you and the entire planet – do not miss this!
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