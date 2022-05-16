Uncovering the Severe Irregularities with the Pfizer Vaccine Injury/Death Trials

We all wondered why the FDA and Pfizer sought to withhold the results of their vaccine experiment from the public. Now it appears that some severe irregularities have been discovered, which demand explanations.



For instance, Fernando Polack, a lead author of a paper on vaccines in the New England Journal of Medicine, happened to be the only investigator in charge of a site in Argentina that recruited over 4,500 patients in just three weeks. Some suspect this feat was a result of fraud or sloppy records.



The question remains: why were these records fought to be kept confidential? Wouldn’t complete and open transparency have been the foundation of the entire vaccination program from the start?



Chris Martenson discovered three things while digging through the new batch of 80,000 clinical trial records.



The FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep the vaccine trial results hidden for up to 75 years. Now we know why. There are some quite serious anomalies that are begging for answers.



One such example is the fact that the lead author on the seminal vaccine paper in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), one Fernando Polack, MD, just happened to be the only investigator in charge of a site in Argentina that purportedly managed to recruit 4501 patients in just 3 weeks!



Is this even possible with a full team and the backing of a major contract research organization (CRO)? It’s quite the feat and it needs to be investigated and answers given.

Without more transparency some might be left wondering if perhaps there was fraud involved or that perhaps patient records were sloppy because the on-boarding pace was too rapid. Regardless, no such questions should ever be part of the landscape, especially not when it involves a brand new medical intervention platform (mRNA) that was mandated as a condition of continued education and/or employment.



Why were these records fought to be effectively sealed? Why wasn’t complete and open transparency a cornerstone of the entire program of mass vaccination in the first place?

Such a stunning lack of transparency and the hiding of records… This. Should. Never. Be. The Case.



Otherwise there’s no possibility of informed consent.



Further, when I dug into the new batch of 80,000 clinical trial records I discovered that the only records (so far) showing the measurement of antibody levels in dose-ranging studies revealed three things.



1 – the grand total number of people tested in the 18-55- and 65–85-year-old age brackets was just 12 in each.

2 – There apparently was a gap without any testing of the immunogenic response of 55–65-year-old age bracket.

3 – there was clear evidence that the antibody levels varied enormously (10x) between patients and for all patients tailed off significantly by 1 month after the second dose. This means that it should have been 100% obvious to all authorities and Pfizer, that the shots weren’t going to last all that long and boosters would be soon needed.



Taken all together, this means that Fauci’s continued insistence that the rationale for getting the shots was to “achieve herd immunity so we can get back on with our lives” was completely unscientific and provably and known to be false.



I sincerely hope there are hundreds of yet-to-be-revealed records showing lots and lots of additional antibody level testing because otherwise we have to believe that hundreds of millions of people of all different sizes, ages, races, and comorbidity levels were given a 30 microgram dose based off of just 12 data points.



Again, it’s not surprising that the FDA wanted to keep such shocking findings hidden for 75 years. They are exceptionally embarrassing from every possible scientific, ethical and public health standpoint.



I break it all down here.



Want to hear what I really think? Be sure to check out part 2 for exclusive content just for our Peak Prosperity subscribers: