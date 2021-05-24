© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer's own speaking up in detail
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • May 24, 2021
Here is a important video in my opinion. Explaining some key points of the testing and people pushing the unreasonable narrative
Time stamps 18 minute's, and 24mins are right on the money for the view point of the video
Time stamps 18 minute's, and 24mins are right on the money for the view point of the video
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.