X22 REPORT Ep. 3181b -Every Move [JB] Makes Brings Us Closer To WWIII, Do You See What’s Happening, 2024

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3181b - Oct. 8,2023

WWIII is now moving out of the shadows and into the light. The 16 year plan that the [DS] created is now being used on them. Every move [JB] makes brings us closer and closer to WWIII. Each move is connected to another. When you cheat in an election and you overthrow the US government it destroys the country.

This is what Trump is showing the American people. Every decision, every action Biden/[DS] makes is destroying the country and bringing us to WIII. This is all about 2024.





