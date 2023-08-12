We are to live up to Christ Jesus expectations only.

Disclaimer: this is a video of rebuke, reproof, and even exhortation for the B.O.C. (Body of Christ) also those relatives that claim to be of such. We are speaking boldly as we ought to speak concerning how hypocrisy, and pharisee ideologies are so prevelent; trying to get people not to focus on worshipping HIS Holiness in Spirit and in truth, but focus so much on ritualism and not true relationship with Holy Spirit...