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Hope - an animated short of C S Lewis' radio broadcast excerpted from Mere Christianity
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5 views • February 26, 2021
A delightful wee animated short on the topic of Hope excerpted from C S Lewis' radio broadcasts of his book Mere Christianity recorded, perchance, before the BBC became the sole possession of the Luciferian Public Relations Industry.
Viewers keen to watch more animated C S Lewis broadcasts of this type will find a good selection on various youtube channels, and elsewhere.
A good collection of free downloadable C S Lewis publications can be found here:
https://www.fadedpage.com/csearch.php?author=Lewis,%20C.%20S.%20(Clive%20Staples)
Having had the opportunity, recently, to engage in a spot of reading during my short stay in prison for the crime of hitch-hiking during Global Plandemic Curfew Lockdown Mass Delusion I borrowed a copy of George Sayer's biography of C S Lewis 'Jack, A Life of C S Lewis' from a fellow inmate (also imprisoned for an injustice, but of a far more serious nature). I am therefore able to express a heartfelt recommendation to anyone seeking to know more of C S Lewis to obtain a copy of this book.
Please Note: Viewers familiar with this Brighteon channel may notice that I have deleted the Charlie Freak and Mark Devlin video that was posted previously. This was due to my becoming unsure as to whether I should post materials made by or featuring Charlie Freak. Without any further information, and not wanting to cast any aspersions on the man, I can say no more on the topic. My apologies to viewers for any confusion caused.
Viewers keen to watch more animated C S Lewis broadcasts of this type will find a good selection on various youtube channels, and elsewhere.
A good collection of free downloadable C S Lewis publications can be found here:
https://www.fadedpage.com/csearch.php?author=Lewis,%20C.%20S.%20(Clive%20Staples)
Having had the opportunity, recently, to engage in a spot of reading during my short stay in prison for the crime of hitch-hiking during Global Plandemic Curfew Lockdown Mass Delusion I borrowed a copy of George Sayer's biography of C S Lewis 'Jack, A Life of C S Lewis' from a fellow inmate (also imprisoned for an injustice, but of a far more serious nature). I am therefore able to express a heartfelt recommendation to anyone seeking to know more of C S Lewis to obtain a copy of this book.
Please Note: Viewers familiar with this Brighteon channel may notice that I have deleted the Charlie Freak and Mark Devlin video that was posted previously. This was due to my becoming unsure as to whether I should post materials made by or featuring Charlie Freak. Without any further information, and not wanting to cast any aspersions on the man, I can say no more on the topic. My apologies to viewers for any confusion caused.
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